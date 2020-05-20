Joe Rogan lands at Spotify with multi-year deal — but the details are hush-hush

Send this page to someone via email

Big news, Joe Rogan fans: the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast is officially migrating to Spotify.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old comedian and UFC commentator announced that he had signed a multi-year licensing agreement with the audio streaming giant and that his long-running series would make its way there on Sept. 1.

“We’re going to be working with the same crew, doing the exact same show,” he said. “It will be free. You’ll just have to go to Spotify to get it.”

While Rogan has outlined the future of the podcast — assuring his fanbase that “nothing else will change” — the financial terms of his deal with Spotify were left undisclosed and have been kept under wraps since Tuesday’s announcement.

Announcement: the podcast is moving to spotify!

Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify,… https://t.co/7IRHET5eZo — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 19, 2020

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, has suggested that Rogan may have signed on for a US$100-million deal, citing an unspecified source on Wednesday.

Regardless of the monetary value, Rogan has stressed that he is “not going to be an employee of Spotify.”

Additionally, he revealed that all 1,400-plus episodes of the entire JRE podcast would remain on YouTube and “all the other platforms” until “somewhere around the end of the year.”

At that point, the show — which is known best for its revolving roster of A-list celebrity guests and the controversial topics they discuss with Rogan — will become exclusive to Spotify, the “largest audio platform in the world.”

You can hear Rogan’s recent announcement in full via YouTube or the brand new Joe Rogan Experience Spotify channel.

