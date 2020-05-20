Albino raccoon spotted in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

While raccoons are a common sight in Toronto, one Twitter user was in for a surprise when he saw what appears to be an albino raccoon snooping around the city’s Leaside neighbourhood.

Twitter user Joshua Patrick posted the video of the animal early Wednesday.

The 30-second clip shows the raccoon walking through what appears to be a backyard.

Toronto Wildlife Centre confirmed to Global News the animal in the video is in fact an albino raccoon.

Unfortunately, Executive Director Nathalie Karvonen said that albino raccoons suffer from health issues such as deafness and/or blindness and they don’t live long.

She said they’re very rare and it isn’t often one would be seen in the city.