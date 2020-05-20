Ruby Rose exits ‘Batwoman’ ahead of Season 2

Ruby Rose is saying goodbye to Batwoman.

The actor’s departure from the series was confirmed after Season 1 concluded on Sunday.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

After Rose announced her exit, the CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions promised fans they would cast an LGBTQ2 actor in the role of Batwoman/Kate Kane for Season 2.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

No clear reason for Rose’s departure has been given.