Ruby Rose deletes Twitter account after backlash over ‘Batwoman’ casting

When The CW announced that Ruby Rose will be portraying Batwoman in a special crossover event of its various superhero shows, some fans celebrated the actress being cast as the first openly gay superhero.

Others, however, took to social media to discuss Rose portraying the comic-book character, with complaints running the gamut from her acting ability to others saying she’s not gay enough (Rose has come out as gender fluid, while Batwoman is a strict lesbian), among various other criticisms.

“Where on Earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” Rose wrote on Aug. 10 in her final tweets.

She continued: “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay.’ How do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys. When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable … when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group.”

“But hey I love a challenge,” the Orange Is the New Black actor added. “I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more. My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other.”

The backlash apparently became so nasty that the former Orange Is the New Black actress decided to deactivate her Twitter account.

Previously, Rose expressed nothing but excitement over the casting news, taking to Instagram, to admit being an “emotional wreck” over being able to fulfill her “childhood dream” of playing the lesbian superhero.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Rose elaborated on her excitement about the role.

“It’s a game-changer. I found out an hour before I did the premiere for The Meg and I was so nervous doing the red carpet so I basically skipped everybody because I kept spontaneously crying,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like the reason I got so emotional is that growing up, watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero, you know?” she added. “I’ve always had this saying, well, not me, Oscar Wilde, which is, ‘Be yourself because everyone else is taken,’ and so I always lived by that motto and then the second motto is when I came into the industry was ‘Be the person you needed when you were younger.’”

The casting announcement was met with congratulations from such celebs as Janelle Monae, Arrow star Stephen Amell and Rose’s former OITNB co-star Laverne Cox.

Perfect . She will SLAY .

Congratssss @RubyRose ❤️🎈 https://t.co/d5DU6qYcbf — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 8, 2018

Congrats @RubyRose. Totally awesomely good! https://t.co/UWWUbyu8EU — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) August 7, 2018

Hey @RubyRose — Welcome!! It’s characters like Batwoman that will carry our Universe into the future. See you soon! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 10, 2018

Their excitement was not shared by everyone, with haters’ comments hurtful enough to result in Rose exiting Twitter. However, other Twitter users critcized the others who launched vicious personal attacks:

"Batwoman Actress Ruby Rose Leaves Twitter Following Fan Backlash – Screen Rant" Open question– on Twitter, at least, is there anything *other* than toxic fandom anymore? https://t.co/EpmqtXXKy2 — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) August 12, 2018

Ruby Rose left twitter due to people attacking her over being casted as Batwoman. There is a difference between not liking the casting choice, and attacking the person because you don’t like it. See a therapist if you attack people online, it’s not healthy behavior. — Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) August 11, 2018

Welcome to Twitter. We like to ruin people’s lives one celebrity at a time. People seriously need to grow up and get a life!!!! #Batwoman #RubyRose pic.twitter.com/B7DCp5Hrj5 — Kyle Stover (@kyle_stover) August 12, 2018