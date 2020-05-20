N.S. mountie rescues pregnant goat from a ‘harassing’ black bear

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday evening, a mountie in Colchester County, N.S., received a call that a pregnant goat was being chased by a black bear in Harmony.

Const. Matt Doane responded without hesitation and drove to the area to locate the distressed goat before something bad happened to it.

“The bear must have wisely re-evaluated his goat harassing as it had disappeared back into the woods before police arrived,” police said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Marcy is safe and at home with caretakers. RCMP

Unable to locate the goat’s owners, RCMP said Doane provided “police protective transport” along with a safe, comfortable place for her to rest in his barn for the night.

The next day, according to police, Doane made contact with the goat’s owners and the goat, named Marcy, was happily reunited with her caretakers.

“We salute Cst. Doane for showing that our hearts can be lifted with small acts of kindness.”