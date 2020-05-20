Coboconk woman charged with vehicle theft in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged one woman in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on May 11 at around 4:50 p.m., an individual reported their vehicle was stolen while making a delivery stop on York Street.

Police later recovered the vehicle on Bond Street.

Police say officers utilized video surveillance in the area to identify a suspect in the reported theft.

On Monday, officers located the suspect and made an arrest.

Amber Savage, 35, of Coboconk, was charged with theft over $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police said Wednesday.

