Toronto police make arrest, lay charges over November 2019 homicide

Toronto police say they have laid charges related to a November homicide.

They say a man — 50-year-old Antonio Fiorda of Maple — was found shot in a west-end parking lot, near North Queen Street and The Queensway in Etobicoke, and died in hospital.

Investigators soon found a burned-out vehicle they say was related to the shooting that happened on November 4.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 29-year-old Toronto man.

Saaid Mohiadin faces one count of first-degree murder.

Jordan Thompson, an 18-year-old Toronto man was also arrested, and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.

