Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Mayland Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are working to determine what started a fire in the community of Mayland Heights on Wednesday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), firefighters were called to a multi-suite residential building in the 800 block of McNeill Road Northeast at around 4 a.m. for reports of a fire.

In a news release, the CFD said crews arrived to find “significant” smoke and visible flames coming from the front door and balcony of the home.

READ MORE: Calgary Fire Department responds to 2 blazes in south on Victoria Day

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and say the suite where the fire originated was unoccupied.

Residents living in neighbouring suites were able to get out of the building safely before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Residents living in the building were allowed back in once smoke had been cleared out.

Story continues below advertisement