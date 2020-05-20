Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Mayland Heights

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 9:55 am
Updated May 20, 2020 10:02 am
Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 800 block of McNeill Road Northeast on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. .
Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 800 block of McNeill Road Northeast on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. . Global News

Investigators are working to determine what started a fire in the community of Mayland Heights on Wednesday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), firefighters were called to a multi-suite residential building in the 800 block of McNeill Road Northeast at around 4 a.m. for reports of a fire.

In a news release, the CFD said crews arrived to find “significant” smoke and visible flames coming from the front door and balcony of the home.

READ MORE: Calgary Fire Department responds to 2 blazes in south on Victoria Day

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and say the suite where the fire originated was unoccupied.

Residents living in neighbouring suites were able to get out of the building safely before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Residents living in the building were allowed back in once smoke had been cleared out.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary House FireCalgary Mayland HeightsCalgary apartment fireMayland HeightsCalgary Mayland Heights fireMayland Heights fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.