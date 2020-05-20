Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating 3 overnight shootings across Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 6:50 am
Updated May 20, 2020 7:30 am
A photo from the scene on Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, on May 19, 2020.
A photo from the scene on Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, on May 19, 2020. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating at least three separate shootings across the city overnight.

The first shooting happened on Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 10:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said two young boys in their mid-teens were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital and remain there in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said, adding they are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video to come forward.

READ MORE: 23-year-old man shot while driving his car in Etobicoke, police say

Just over half an hour later, police were then called to the area of Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton Avenue East at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the sound of gunshots.

Investigators said they found a vehicle with suspected bullet holes.

Story continues below advertisement

At about the same time, police were also called to Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for reports of another shooting.

Police said a 26-year-old man was walking in that area when a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at the victim.

The man was shot in the thigh and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

The vehicle, believed to be an SUV, reportedly fled the scene, and police said they are looking for a female suspect who was inside the vehicle. Police said the victim could not confirm how many people in total were inside the vehicle.

Investigators also said, just shortly after midnight, they received reports that a shooting victim had walked into a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. It is unclear if the victim is connected to any of the shooting incidents, or a separate incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto ParamedicsToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsJane and Finch3 shootings TorontoKennedy and Eglinton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.