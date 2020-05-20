Police investigating 3 overnight shootings across Toronto

Toronto police say they are investigating at least three separate shootings across the city overnight.
The first shooting happened on Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 10:44 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said two young boys in their mid-teens were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital and remain there in stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time, police said, adding they are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video to come forward.
Just over half an hour later, police were then called to the area of Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton Avenue East at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the sound of gunshots.
Investigators said they found a vehicle with suspected bullet holes.
At about the same time, police were also called to Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for reports of another shooting.
Police said a 26-year-old man was walking in that area when a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at the victim.
The man was shot in the thigh and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
The vehicle, believed to be an SUV, reportedly fled the scene, and police said they are looking for a female suspect who was inside the vehicle. Police said the victim could not confirm how many people in total were inside the vehicle.
Investigators also said, just shortly after midnight, they received reports that a shooting victim had walked into a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. It is unclear if the victim is connected to any of the shooting incidents, or a separate incident.
