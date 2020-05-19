Southern Alberta’s Blood Tribe confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Blood Tribe emergency management confirmed a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, two more than the day before.

Pam Blood, a spokesperson for the First Nation, told Global News the Blood Tribe department of health and community health are handling all the testing, contact tracing and have been offering mobile testing units as well to elders and members of the community without access to vehicles.

The latest numbers were posted to the Blood Tribe’s website.

Blood also said an isolation unit has been set up in the town of Cardston to ensure people who are waiting for test results or who have tested positive are isolating in a proper venue and all positive cases are under quarantine.

Community health officials are urging all residents to refrain from visiting or accepting visitors who are not part of their household.

A statement issued on May 14 from Chief Makiinima Roy Fox and Dr. Chris Sarin, the district medical officer of health said there is evidence of community spread.

“Initial contact tracing has shown some evidence of extensive social interactions among individuals who have tested positive for the COVID-19,” the statement said. Tweet This

“While none of these individuals currently have severe cases of the disease, there is a potential for wider community spread should these individuals have continued social interactions…”

Blood Tribe officials are also reminding residents of the importance of social distancing, limiting social gatherings, and, when possible, staying at home.

Eleven of the Blood Tribe cases are considered active and three are listed as recovered.

In total, the Cardston-Kainai region has recorded 21 cases since May 19, with 16 currently listed as active.