Tweed rolls out same-day cannabis delivery for London, Ont.

A retail cannabis store in south London is offering free same-day delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweed says the service will be allowed for all orders over $20 that are placed before 6 p.m. on the same day.

Since the service rolled out on Saturday, store manager Rob Knight says the reception has been very positive.

“I think everyone’s a little surprised it was finally allowed,” said Knight.

“So far, it’s been going great.”

Knight describes the delivery process as “very straightforward”.

Orders are paid for online prior to delivery and once the product is dropped off, customers will need to present identification to prove they are 19 years or older.

Cannabis delivery in Ontario is the result of a temporary measure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic

In early April, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) granted pot shops permission to provide delivery through an emergency order by the provincial government.

A statement released by the AGCO at the time said the move was done in an effort to “help fight against the illegal cannabis market.”

As of Tuesday, Friendly Stranger in north London is the only other of the city’s four pot shops to take advantage of the temporary ability to provide delivery.

According to Friendly Stranger’s website, same-day delivery is only provided on orders placed before 2 p.m.

