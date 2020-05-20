Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man facing impaired driving charges after Hwy. 401 collision in Quinte West, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 8:53 am
A Quebec man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Quinte West.
A Quebec man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Quinte West. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with impaired driving after a collision on Highway 401 in Quinte West, Ont.

Around 3 p.m. on May 18, OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after two vehicles collided.

Police did not say if anyone was injured as a result of the collision, or if the crash caused any lane closures. They did not respond immediately to a request for more information.

READ MORE: More drivers stopped for stunt driving on Victoria Day long weekend amid recent uptick: OPP

Following an investigation, OPP say one of the drivers involved in the collision was impaired.

Joshua Gwyther, a 27-year-old from Trois-Riveres Que., was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the charges, Gwyther’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on June 18 to answer to his charges.

Quinte, Ont., region mourns loss of captain killed in Snowbirds crash
Quinte, Ont., region mourns loss of captain killed in Snowbirds crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingHighway 401 crashcrash highway 401OPP Quinte Westhighway 401 accidentimpaired driving 401Highway 401 Quinte WestHighway 401 Quinte West accidentImpaired driving Quinte WesQuinte West Highway 401
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.