Quebec man facing impaired driving charges after Hwy. 401 collision in Quinte West, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with impaired driving after a collision on Highway 401 in Quinte West, Ont.

Around 3 p.m. on May 18, OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after two vehicles collided.

Police did not say if anyone was injured as a result of the collision, or if the crash caused any lane closures. They did not respond immediately to a request for more information.

Following an investigation, OPP say one of the drivers involved in the collision was impaired.

Joshua Gwyther, a 27-year-old from Trois-Riveres Que., was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

Along with the charges, Gwyther’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on June 18 to answer to his charges.

