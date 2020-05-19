Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man charged with impaired driving following Muskoka Lakes, Ont., crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 2:39 pm
OPP have charged a man with impaired driving following a crash in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday.
OPP have charged a man with impaired driving following a crash in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday. Don Mitchell/Global News

A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday morning, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to the scene at 7:20 a.m., where a vehicle was lodged in a ditch on Highway 141 near Dee Bank Road.

READ MORE: Newmarket man charged following break-in at Muskoka Lakes residence — OPP

Following an investigation, police charged Andrew Myers, 57, from Muskoka Lakes, with impaired operation and exceeding the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Myers’ vehicle was impounded, and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in Bracebridge court in July.

Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues
Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Muskoka LakesMuskoka Lakes impaired driverDee Bank Road Muskoka LakesHighway 141 crashHighway 141 Muskoka LakesMuskoka Lakes Highway 141 crashMuskoka Lakes impaired crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.