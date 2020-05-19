Man charged with impaired driving following Muskoka Lakes, Ont., crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday morning, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to the scene at 7:20 a.m., where a vehicle was lodged in a ditch on Highway 141 near Dee Bank Road.

Following an investigation, police charged Andrew Myers, 57, from Muskoka Lakes, with impaired operation and exceeding the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Myers’ vehicle was impounded, and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in Bracebridge court in July.

