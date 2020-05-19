Missing man’s body found in Whitestone Township, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A missing man’s body was found in Whitestone Township, Ont., on Saturday, although no foul play is suspected, West Parry Sound OPP say.

According to police, officers found a vehicle registered to Luigi Greco, 84, from Etobicoke, Ont., on Highway 124, east of Whitestone, before finding Greco’s body in the area.

Greco was reported missing to the OPP last Thursday.

At the time of his disappearance, officers described Greco to be five-foot-eight in height and 200 pounds, with wavy, shoulder-length hair and wearing a beige jacket.

Police previously said officers and family were concerned for his well-being.

