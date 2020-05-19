Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to make announcement to combat human trafficking

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding ways to combat human trafficking.
Kenney is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. His announcement will be streamed live in this story post.
The premier will be joined by Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer, country music star and anti-human-trafficking advocate Paul Brandt and Kate Quinn, executive director of the Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation.
According to a media release, the group is set to announce actions to combat human trafficking.
More to come…
