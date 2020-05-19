Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to make announcement to combat human trafficking

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 12:00 pm
The Alberta legislature on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
The Alberta legislature on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Emily Mertz, Global News

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding ways to combat human trafficking.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. His announcement will be streamed live in this story post.

READ MORE: Alberta government introduces human trafficking bill

The premier will be joined by Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer, country music star and anti-human-trafficking advocate Paul Brandt and Kate Quinn, executive director of the Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation.

According to a media release, the group is set to announce actions to combat human trafficking.

Human trafficking in Edmonton and how to prevent it
Human trafficking in Edmonton and how to prevent it

More to come…

Related News
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politicsJason KenneyAlberta crimeHuman TraffickingAlberta premierPremier Jason KenneyAlberta justice ministerAlberta Human TraffickingHuman Trafficking AlbertaAlberta Kenney announcementJason Kenney human trafficking announcement
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.