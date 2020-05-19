Menu

Health

Coronavirus: City of Toronto settles lawsuit with advocates over distancing standards in shelters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 10:59 am
Updated May 19, 2020 11:00 am
Toronto records its first homeless death of coronavirus pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: While the Toronto continues to work towards reopening, the city experienced its first death of someone in the shelter system. This comes as Mayor John Tory keeps pressure on for funding for the city from other levels of government. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO – A drop-in centre and other human rights organizations say they’ve settled a lawsuit with the City of Toronto over physical distancing standards in shelters during the pandemic.

The group says the city has agreed that beds must be two metres apart and to end of the use of bunk beds in the shelter system.

READ MORE: Toronto homelessness advocates sue city over COVID-19 response

In exchange, the group says it has adjourned its injunction motion.

The group filed the legal action in late April, arguing the city violated shelter residents’ Charter of Rights and Freedoms and breached the Ontario Human Rights Code.

READ MORE: Standoff between homeless, city officials at downtown Toronto encampments

The suit alleged the city’s standards of placing beds 0.75 metres apart, rather than the two-metre distance health officials have mandated, was unconstitutional during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says 352 people in the shelter system have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and 306 active cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
