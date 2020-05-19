Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with assault after allegedly tossing bucket, lit cigarette at others

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 11:01 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police charged a woman with assault following a Saturday night incident. Global News File

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing multiple assault charges following a Saturday night incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Chamberlain Street residence, where a woman was allegedly throwing water on individuals below her balcony.

Police say officers were informed that several people were involved in an argument when the woman allegedly dumped a bucket of water on another woman and then threw the bucket down, which reportedly struck a man. The woman also allegedly flicked a lit cigarette at another man.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman arrested for assault of 2 emergency service workers — police

Police say officers investigated and arrested one person.

Wendy Anne Cameron, 58, of Chamberlain Street, was arrested and charged with one count of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14, police said Tuesday.

