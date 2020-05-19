Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hamilton mountain

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 19, 2020 9:12 am
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Ont.
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Ont. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Hamilton’s mountain over the long weekend involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Investigators say the crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday when a motorcyclist heading south on Upper James Street collided with an SUV that was turning left at the Fennell Avenue intersection.

The 25-year-old man riding the motorcycle was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

Police closed the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash.

The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit has not, at this point, ruled out any contributing factors.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Jaimi Bannon at 905-546-4753.

