Crime Beat podcast: The paths that choose us

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a man who became the victim of a senseless crime and the unfortunate hands life dealt him throughout his life.

This case began in the spring of 2014, when the co-manager of a Calgary Walmart was closing up shop and getting ready to head home.

As he walked out to the parking lot with several coworkers, they spotted a man on a nearby bench who looked to be in medical distress.

A closer look revealed the man was unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.

The store manager called 911. Police and EMS arrived within minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was badly beaten and had been stabbed twice.

READ MORE: Calgary teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 attack

He was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition but later passed away.

An autopsy revealed he died from a loss of blood caused by the stab wounds.

The victim was Gabriel Okeynan, 45, a father of four, and his death became a homicide investigation.

The question was, who did this to him, and why?

This is a case that highlights what the detective in charge of this case refers to as “good old fashioned police work.”

READ MORE: Teen found guilty of manslaughter in 2014 attack on Calgary father

Follow along as police investigated a trail of evidence and unravelled a complicated series of events to solve this case.

It’s the story about the paths we choose, and the paths that choose us — and how every decision we make impacts our lives.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘Crime Beat‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement