World

Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 18, 2020 8:28 am
Updated May 18, 2020 8:34 am
Coronavirus around the world: May 17, 2020
A record-high number of people tuned in for the restart of the Bundesliga, the first of Europe's major sports leagues to swing back into action after lockdowns have started to ease.﻿ Jasmine Pazzano has more on this and other top coronavirus headlines.

LONDON — The United Kingdom has added the loss of smell and taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms including fever and new continuous cough — a step that it hopes could help pick up about two per cent more cases of the novel coronavirus.

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” the United Kingdom’s four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.”

Other possible symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or loss of appetite, but have not been included in the basic case definition.

By adding anosmia the sensitivity of new case pick-up could increase to 93 percent from 91 percent with just new cough and fever, said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer.

READ MORE: Europe marks 75th anniversary of V-E Day amid coronavirus pandemic

When asked why the United Kingdom has lagged other countries in including the loss of smell in its official list, Van-Tam said: “The question is: Which of those symptoms actually make the interception of cases better or worse?”

—Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton and Peter Graff

© 2020 Reuters
