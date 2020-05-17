Saskatchewan issues two wildfire advisories

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government issued two wildfire alerts for communities northeast of Prince Albert Sunday.

The alerts apply to the RM of Garden River the RM of Torch River specifically.

According to the government website the advisories were issued because of “wildfire[s] that [have] serious potential to cause emergency situations for the public.”

It said fires are burning in Fort a la Corne Forest and along the southwest edge of the Torch River area.

Residents in both rural municipalities are asked to “prepare and be ready to take action should an evacuation be required.”

The advisories say residents in Meath Park, Weirdale, Smeaton, Snowden and Shipman should close doors, windows and vents.

Some residents of James Smith Cree Nation were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening because of fires.

