Abbotsford police investigate early morning brawl, shots fired

Abbotsford police are investigating a fight that escalated into reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the 31000 block of Walmsley Avenue around 2 a.m. to reports of a group of men fighting.

As police were responding, more residents phoned 911 to report shots fired in the area.

Police arrived to find several vehicles leaving the area. Police detained several people, who were later released.

Police say it appears no one was shot, but one person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

