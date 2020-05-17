Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police investigate early morning brawl, shots fired

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 2:12 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. .
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

Abbotsford police are investigating a fight that escalated into reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the 31000 block of Walmsley Avenue around 2 a.m. to reports of a group of men fighting.

READ MORE: 19-year-old Jagvir Malhi identified as victim in Abbotsford shooting

As police were responding, more residents phoned 911 to report shots fired in the area.

Police arrived to find several vehicles leaving the area. Police detained several people, who were later released.

Police say it appears no one was shot, but one person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

Guns are ‘deadly,’ especially in urban environment: Bill Blair
