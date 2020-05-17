Saskatoon police search for stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent a man to hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Officers are searching for a 22-year-old man who is believed to have stabbed a man in the 100 block of Edinburgh Place in the College Park East neighbourhood.

Police responded to the call around 4 p.m. and found the 38-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital by Medavie paramedics with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to a statement released Saturday night.

The suspect, who police believe knows the victim, left the scene before officers arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.

Saskatoon police commissioner's reaction to 2019 statistics

