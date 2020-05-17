Saskatoon police search for stabbing suspect

Saskatoon Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent a man to hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Officers are searching for a 22-year-old man who is believed to have stabbed a man in the 100 block of Edinburgh Place in the College Park East neighbourhood.
Police responded to the call around 4 p.m. and found the 38-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital by Medavie paramedics with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to a statement released Saturday night.
The suspect, who police believe knows the victim, left the scene before officers arrived.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.
