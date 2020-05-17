Okanagan braces for potentially heavy rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan, which includes a potential for heavy rain.
According to Environment Canada, an unsettled weather pattern has the potential for heavy rain for Sunday and overnight into Monday.
A frontal system is making its way across southern B.C. and in its wake, the unstable atmosphere may create conditions that are favourable for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Total rainfall is predicted to range between 10 to 20 millimetres by Monday morning.
The Okanagan is already under a high streamflow advisory, according to the B.C. River Forecast.
