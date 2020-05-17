Menu

News

Okanagan braces for potentially heavy rain

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 11:38 am
According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan is expecting anywhere between 10 to 20 mm of rain by Monday morning. .
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan, which includes a potential for heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada, an unsettled weather pattern has the potential for heavy rain for Sunday and overnight into Monday.

READ MORE: Higher water levels expected in local reservoir and spillways, says City of Kelowna

A frontal system is making its way across southern B.C. and in its wake, the unstable atmosphere may create conditions that are favourable for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

READ MORE: Kelowna, B.C. residents prepare for flood season, firefighters train for swift-water situations

Total rainfall is predicted to range between 10 to 20 millimetres by Monday morning.

The Okanagan is already under a high streamflow advisory, according to the B.C. River Forecast.

Click here for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

