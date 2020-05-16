Explosion in downtown Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

An explosion in downtown Los Angeles injured 10 firefighters Saturday, and more than 200 others rushed to the scene as the flames spread to several buildings.

The condition of the injured was not immediately known.

Update #StructureFire; INC#1073; 7:05PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; Now, over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been … https://t.co/vVG5bQ2wef — LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene.

As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-slung building in the city’s Toy District where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing next to gurneys that had been readied for the injured.

Firefighters respond to an explosion in downtown Los Angeles that has injured multiple firefighters and caused a fire that spread to several buildings, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio). (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

“”My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. “Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information.”

My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information. https://t.co/uT63AdvHGl — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020

Firefighters were initially called to 327 East Boyd St. around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building.

Story continues below advertisement

4:00 Coronavirus outbreak: Los Angeles traffic almost non existent amid COVID-19 lockdown Coronavirus outbreak: Los Angeles traffic almost non existent amid COVID-19 lockdown

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the firefighters entered the building, and there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.

The department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.” By about 7:15 p.m. the fire appeared largely under control.

It was not immediately known what was in the building or what caused the explosion.

A business next door is a wholesaler for smoke and vape shops.

4:50 Canadian doctor working in Los Angeles shares how America is dealing with COVID-19 Canadian doctor working in Los Angeles shares how America is dealing with COVID-19