Saskatoon Fire Department fighting fire south of city

The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a grass fire south of the city and east of Highway 11, near Greenbryre Country Club.

A Corman Park Police officer told Global News multiple structure and fields are on fire though they couldn’t confirm a size estimate.

One of the buildings collapsed at approximately 4 p.m.

There are several fire engines and police officers at the scene right now.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This story is breaking and will be updated when possible.

