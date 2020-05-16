Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Toronto DJ

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 10:12 am
Toronto DJ found dead after apartment fire being remembered as pillar of community
WATCH ABOVE: (May 15) Peter Elie, a Toronto DJ, is being remembered after his body was discovered following what investigators have described as a suspicious fire.

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and charged after the death of a local DJ earlier this week.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said there was a fire in the laundry room of an apartment building and they located a man with signs of trauma.

READ MORE: 52-year-old man found dead after Toronto apartment fire, homicide investigation launched

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified 52-year-old Peter Elie, a local DJ who was remembered by friends as a pillar in the Church and Wellesley community.

“He had nothing but nice things to say about everybody,” Nick Spagnola, who laid flowers in front of the bar where he worked with Elie, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Friends honour Toronto DJ after violent death: ‘He would always make you feel welcome’

On Thursday morning, police released a security image of a suspect wanted in connection with Elie’s death.

Police have since said 27-year-old Rico Harvey was arrested on Friday and charged with second degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

— With files from Albert Delitala

Police release this photo of a suspect.
Police release this photo of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
