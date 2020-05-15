Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan golfers eager to hit the links as courses officially open

By Ryan Flaherty Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 6:12 pm
Updated May 15, 2020 7:14 pm
Al Stickney lines up a putt at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club as courses across Saskatchewan opened in the wake of COVID-19.
Al Stickney lines up a putt at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club as courses across Saskatchewan opened in the wake of COVID-19. Phil Bollman / Global News

The wait is over for Saskatchewan golfers as courses across the province have officially opened for the season.

Golf is included in phase one of the provincial government’s reopening plan, albeit with certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and there was no shortage of players eager to hit the links on opening day.

READ MORE: Season premiere for Saskatchewan drive-in theatre won’t happen in Phase 1

Al Stickney teed off at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club just outside of Saskatoon.

“They’ve been promoting recreation and there’s no better way to social distance. There’s really no need to get close to anybody here, it’s very safe, it’s promoting the golf courses here, it’s promoting exercise. I think it’s a great part of phase one,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At the Royal Regina Golf Club, Darrell Hawryluk expressed similar sentiments.

Story continues below advertisement

“Been a long winter and made a little bit longer with this COVID-19 stuff so I couldn’t wait to get out here. Beautiful day,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec to permit some non-contact sports as of May 20

There are a few changes golfers will experience as they play their first rounds of the season. Clubhouses and pro shops are largely closed, cups have been raised and there is no sharing of carts, to name just a few.

But most golfers are more than happy to play under those circumstances, given that the alternative would be not getting to play at all.

“Not having to contact the flags or rakes or anything like that is not a big deal. I think golf will go very well for sure,” Stickney said.

“It’s just super to be out here. You can only do so much bike riding and walking and this is a better way to be walking.”

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan retail stores prepare to reopen in second phase
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan retail stores prepare to reopen in second phase

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GolfSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatoon coronavirusSaskatoon COVID-19Reopen SaskatchewanCoronavirus golfSaskatchewan GolfGolf COVID-19Moon Lake Golfreopen phase one
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.