Saskatchewan golfers eager to hit the links as courses officially open

The wait is over for Saskatchewan golfers as courses across the province have officially opened for the season.

Golf is included in phase one of the provincial government’s reopening plan, albeit with certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and there was no shortage of players eager to hit the links on opening day.

Al Stickney teed off at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club just outside of Saskatoon.

“They’ve been promoting recreation and there’s no better way to social distance. There’s really no need to get close to anybody here, it’s very safe, it’s promoting the golf courses here, it’s promoting exercise. I think it’s a great part of phase one,” he said.

At the Royal Regina Golf Club, Darrell Hawryluk expressed similar sentiments.

“Been a long winter and made a little bit longer with this COVID-19 stuff so I couldn’t wait to get out here. Beautiful day,” he said.

There are a few changes golfers will experience as they play their first rounds of the season. Clubhouses and pro shops are largely closed, cups have been raised and there is no sharing of carts, to name just a few.

But most golfers are more than happy to play under those circumstances, given that the alternative would be not getting to play at all.

“Not having to contact the flags or rakes or anything like that is not a big deal. I think golf will go very well for sure,” Stickney said.

“It’s just super to be out here. You can only do so much bike riding and walking and this is a better way to be walking.”

