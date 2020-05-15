Next Tory leader will inherit party in a strong position, Scheer says

Send this page to someone via email

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says whomever replaces him will inherit a party in a strong position.

Scheer’s time at the top of the Tories is coming slowly to an end, with his party‘s leadership race hitting a milestone today.

Anyone planning to cast a ballot for the Conservatives’ new leader has to be a registered party member by midnight.

The vote itself will take place over the summer by mail, with all ballots required to be returned by Aug. 21.

1:44 Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Liberals need to show spending plan during COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Liberals need to show spending plan during COVID-19 pandemic

Scheer says it has been a privilege to serve as leader of the party and he continues to lay the groundwork for the next one.

Four candidates are in the running: Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan.

2:06 Conservative MP speaks out about leaked information about Derek Sloan Conservative MP speaks out about leaked information about Derek Sloan