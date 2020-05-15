Next Tory leader will inherit party in a strong position, Scheer says

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says whomever replaces him will inherit a party in a strong position.
Scheer’s time at the top of the Tories is coming slowly to an end, with his party‘s leadership race hitting a milestone today.
Anyone planning to cast a ballot for the Conservatives’ new leader has to be a registered party member by midnight.
The vote itself will take place over the summer by mail, with all ballots required to be returned by Aug. 21.
Scheer says it has been a privilege to serve as leader of the party and he continues to lay the groundwork for the next one.
Four candidates are in the running: Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan.
