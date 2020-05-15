Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Next Tory leader will inherit party in a strong position, Scheer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 12:00 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says reopening economy providing much needed encouragement
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said at a Friday news conference, reacting to the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that he was optimistic and was encouraged by the plans to reopen the economy in a responsible way.

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says whomever replaces him will inherit a party in a strong position.

Scheer’s time at the top of the Tories is coming slowly to an end, with his party‘s leadership race hitting a milestone today.

READ MORE: Conservative Party resumes leadership race, sets Aug. 21 deadline for ballots

Anyone planning to cast a ballot for the Conservatives’ new leader has to be a registered party member by midnight.

The vote itself will take place over the summer by mail, with all ballots required to be returned by Aug. 21.

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Liberals need to show spending plan during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Liberals need to show spending plan during COVID-19 pandemic

Scheer says it has been a privilege to serve as leader of the party and he continues to lay the groundwork for the next one.

Four candidates are in the running: Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan.

Story continues below advertisement
Conservative MP speaks out about leaked information about Derek Sloan
Conservative MP speaks out about leaked information about Derek Sloan
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian PoliticsAndrew ScheerConservative PartyConservative Party of CanadaPeter MacKayConservative Leadership raceCPCErin O'TooleConservative LeaderDerek SloanLeslyn Lewis
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.