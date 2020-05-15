SIU closes investigation into death of suspect in 2019 Hamilton double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has closed its investigation into Hamilton police’s pursuit of double murder suspect David Thomson, who was found dead at a Brantford, Ont., hotel in early November 2019.

In his decision, Special Investigations Unit (SIU) director Joseph Martino said there were no grounds for charges since he could not conclude whether officers caused or contributed to Thomson’s death.

The SIU’s report says the incident started when guests were evacuated around 11 p.m. at an inn in Brantford. Police called out to Thomson, who was believed to have been holed up in a room at the hotel, according to the report.

Officers interviewed by the SIU say they heard a single gunshot around 11:16 p.m. before gaining entry to the room about a half-hour later after a police robot determined it was safe to enter.

Thomson was found motionless on a bed with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Martino’s report.

The 33-year-old Thomson was wanted in connection with the targeted shooting deaths of two central Mountain residents, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators believe he shot dead Donald Lowe, 62, and Cheryl Nicholl, 32, both from Hamilton, at a townhouse on Towercrest Drive, west of Upper Wellington Street.

Police believe the homicides happened late on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Hamilton Police located the suspect in a #HamOnt double homicide deceased in his Brantford hotel room earlier this morning. SIU has been contacted & invoked their mandate. Hamilton Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the murders. Read more: https://t.co/iDkLtkp1SV — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 4, 2019

