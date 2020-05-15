Man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A South Dundas, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop east of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Peterborough County OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township around 8 p.m. Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Jeffrey Gifford, 58, of South Dundas, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

He had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Gifford was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

