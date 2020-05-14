Edmonton Oilers Alex Chiasson wants expanded playoffs if NHL finishes season

Send this page to someone via email

Alex Chiasson can get in a goalie’s kitchen, but with the NHL season paused, he’s been spending more time in his own kitchen.

“Lately, it’s been fish tacos. I picked up a recipe on the internet. Those have been going on two, three times a week,” he said.

Chiasson, 29, has remained in Edmonton during the pandemic. He built a small gym in his house to help stay in shape.

“I’m a big routine guy. I have a plan every summer,” said Chiasson. Tweet This

“It’s hard not knowing (when the season will resume). You’re trying to stay healthy and push yourself, but you don’t know the day, the time, we’re all going to get back at it. You don’t want to be behind, but you also want to do too much.

“It’s definitely been the longest I’ve been off the ice. You can work out and train as hard as you can, but if you’re not skating, shooting, stick handling, it’s hard to replicate that.”

Chiasson wants the season to be completed and is open to being stationed in a hub city for several weeks to get it done.

“We’re athletes and being in the NHL is a privilege, but we’re also human beings. If we’re put in a position where the safety is correct and the guidelines are the right ones, then I’m all for it.” Tweet This

When the season shut down on March 12, the Oilers were second in the Pacific Division, ninth overall in points, and 12th overall in points percentage.

If the NHL went straight into the post-season, the Oilers would be in. But Chiasson believes the tournament should be expanded to up to 24 teams.

“There are teams right on the bubble. You have to think of that, too,” said Chiasson.

“It’d be hard for me to cut the teams at 16. You put yourselves in the other teams’ shoes who are a point or two away. I’m not sure that’s fair.” Tweet This

The Oilers had been enjoying an excellent second half of the season. They’d gone 17-8-5 since New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve learned to play in tight games. That takes time,” Chiasson said.

“There were a lot of new faces at the start of the year, new coaching staff. It takes time to get everyone gelled together.”

Chiasson had scored three times in the five games prior to the pause. He was up to 11 goals and 24 points for the season.

“I think October and November wasn’t my best hockey. I’d gone away from the things that made me successful,” said Chiasson.

“Towards the second half of the season, I think I’ve provided more depth to the team, better leadership.”

