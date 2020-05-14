Menu

Impaired driver charged after 79-year-old dies in 3-vehicle Bolton, Ont., crash: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 5:32 pm
An alleged impaired driver has been charged after a 79-year-old passed away following a three-vehicle crash in Bolton, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, Caledon OPP say.

Officers were called to investigate the collision involving two pickup trucks and a black sedan at about 1:33 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Healey and Nixon roads.

According to police, an initial investigation revealed that the sedan was travelling northwest on Healey Road at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Barrie man charged with impaired driving following crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

The sedan then crossed over into oncoming traffic and slightly connected with a white pickup truck before slamming head-on into a grey pickup truck, police say.

The passenger of the grey pickup, Guido Vantichelen, 79, from Caledon, suffered fatal injuries and passed away, while the driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver and passenger of the black sedan were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in construction zone

Arshdeep Mand, 22, from Brampton, was driving the sedan and was charged with one count of operation while impaired causing death and two counts of operation while impaired causing bodily harm.

Mand was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Orangeville court at a later date.

Officers say they’re still looking for witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

