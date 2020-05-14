Fleming College provides $415,000 in aid to students impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College in Peterborough says its student emergency fund has provided more than $415,000 in financial aid support for students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The college says the fund supports a number of student needs including access to equipment for online learning and alternative delivery format, transportation, food and rent.

The funding has been courtesy of private contributions and government funds to assist 1,200 domestic and international students at Fleming’s campuses Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton.

In all, the college has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students.

“We are grateful to our generous donors for their continued support of student success, as well as provincial emergency funding which allowed the College to offer significant financial support to many of our students,” stated college president Maureen Adamson.

The college issued cheques to students on May 1. Among the recipients was Lisa McGlade, a student in the business administration-accounting program.

“When the COVID-19 crisis shutdown occurred, it was very stressful and hard to see the light at the end of all my hard work with this new hurdle in the road,” said McGlade.

“I am very grateful for Fleming College’s financial support which has allowed me to focus on finishing my studies successfully.”

The college says it will continue to fundraise in hopes of meeting the increasing needs of its students.

Fleming announced last week that it would begin its fall semester using online courses beginning on Sept. 8.

