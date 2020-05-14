Menu

Crime

Suspect flees stolen vehicle after south Edmonton rollover: police

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 1:28 pm
Edmonton police investigate a rollover involving a stolen vehicle in the area of 122 Street and Whitemud Drive Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a rollover involving a stolen vehicle in the area of 122 Street and Whitemud Drive Thursday, May 14, 2020. . Global News

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a rollover on 122 Street Thursday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 122 Street south of Whitemud Drive.

Police said a Chevrolet Express Cargo van hit another vehicle, which caused the van to roll. The man who was driving the van left the scene on foot after the crash, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the van was stolen, a spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday.

Police, fire and EMS crews attended the scene.

Police said they continue to investigate but as of late Thursday morning, the driver of the van had not been located.


