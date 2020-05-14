Menu

Consumer

Peterborough woman wins $2.9M, Bobcaygeon resident wins $1.1M home in Princess Margaret lottery

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 11:33 am
A Peterborough, Ont., woman claimed the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's 50-50 jackpot.
A Peterborough woman is celebrating a win of more than $2.9 million, and a Bobcaygeon resident has a new country home thanks to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s spring lottery.

On Thursday, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation announced the top prize winners in its annual lottery.

Among the winners is Deana Ruddell of Peterborough, who claimed $2,940,437.50 in the lottery’s 50-50 jackpot, which was $5,880,875.

Meanwhile, Bobcaygeon resident Carol Kent claimed a country home in Prince Edward County worth $1.1 million along with $25,000 in cash. The 3,351-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A view inside the living room of the home in Prince Edward County.
A view outside the home in Prince Edward County.
The $6.8-million grand prize, consisting of a King City Showhome, a Kawartha Lakes lakefront cottage and $500,000 in cash, was won by Sheryl Hagerman of Orton, Ont.

A searchable list of all Princess Margaret Home Lottery prize winners will be posted at PrincessMargaretLotto.com on May 21.

The foundation raises funds to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the leading cancer research centres in the world.

Sarah Baeumler takes Jennifer Valentyne through the Princess Margaret Lotto showhome
