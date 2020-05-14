Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak declared in Toronto Western Hospital’s ER after 5 staff members test positive

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 10:38 am
Updated May 14, 2020 10:48 am
Frontline nurses describe challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Among those on the frontlines to fight COVID-19 are nurses at long-term care homes, clinics and in hospitals. As Caryn Lieberman reports, they’re front and centre in the battle to save lives.

Toronto Western Hospital has declared an outbreak in its ER department after five staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The hospital said the outbreak was confirmed Wednesday. In a memo sent to staff, it said if anyone worked in the emergency department between April 20 and May 13 to go get tested.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 4 COVID-19 outbreaks at Toronto Western Hospital

The ER will now be restricted to essential staff only and “PPE coaches will provide enhanced support so staff feel comfortable with donning and doffing PPE, proper mask etiquette, and physical distancing,” a statement from the hospital read.

The hospital will also be improving the ability to physical distance by reorganizing common spaces.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford to announce plans Thursday for Ontario to enter ‘Stage 1’ of reopening

On May 5, the hospital confirmed four outbreaks in different COVID-19 units which affected multiple staff members and patients.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 78 COVID-19 cases across University Health Network hospitals. Fifty patients are currently in hospital with the virus and 28 people are in intensive care.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario says testing guidelines will expand to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

To date, 97 staff members across the UHN have tested positive.

Other hospitals have also reported outbreaks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, including Toronto’s SickKids hospital and St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

