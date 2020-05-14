Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in construction zone

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision in a construction zone on Wednesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., police received numerous 911 calls regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a construction site in the area of George and Townsend streets.
Officers reportedly found a car that had collided into a construction zone on George Street. According to police, witnesses reported that the driver exited the driver’s seat and was sitting in the passenger’s seat.
Police say officers found a lone occupant in a passenger seat. The man was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
As a result of the investigation, Eric Christopher Oswald, 32, of Dalhousie Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.
The accused was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
