Canada

Personal support worker in London Ont. dies of COVID-19, remembered as ‘wonderful employee’

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 2:02 pm
Ritchie says she's been in-touch with the worker's family and they are planning a funeral. . Getty Images

London Ont., has lost its second health-care worker due to COVID-19.

Sister Margo Ritchie with Sisters of St. Joseph said Thursday the personal support worker was part of their team for 16 years.

“She was a wonderful employee… One of her great gifts besides her skill was her warmth… she was well-loved here.”

The worker’s name and age are not released publicly for privacy reasons.

“It was a shock, and you can feel the sadness in the house right now,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie says she’s been in touch with the worker’s family and they are planning a funeral.

Once the pandemic passes, Ritchie says Sisters of St. Joseph will “do something” to commemorate the worker.

Ontario’s 1st nurse has passed away after contracting coronavirus

London lost its first health-care worker earlier this week — it was also a first for the province of Ontario.

Brian Beattie worked as a nurse at Kensington Village, a long-term care facility in London.

Public health confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak at Kensington Place on April 3. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on April 17 at Sisters of St. Joseph.

Locally in London-Middlesex as of Thursday, there are 463 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 46 deaths and 316 resolved cases.

