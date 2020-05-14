Personal support worker in London Ont. dies of COVID-19, remembered as ‘wonderful employee’

Send this page to someone via email

London Ont., has lost its second health-care worker due to COVID-19.

Sister Margo Ritchie with Sisters of St. Joseph said Thursday the personal support worker was part of their team for 16 years.

“She was a wonderful employee… One of her great gifts besides her skill was her warmth… she was well-loved here.”

The worker’s name and age are not released publicly for privacy reasons.

“It was a shock, and you can feel the sadness in the house right now,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie says she’s been in touch with the worker’s family and they are planning a funeral.

Once the pandemic passes, Ritchie says Sisters of St. Joseph will “do something” to commemorate the worker.

London lost its first health-care worker earlier this week — it was also a first for the province of Ontario.

Brian Beattie worked as a nurse at Kensington Village, a long-term care facility in London.

Public health confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak at Kensington Place on April 3. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on April 17 at Sisters of St. Joseph.

Locally in London-Middlesex as of Thursday, there are 463 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 46 deaths and 316 resolved cases.