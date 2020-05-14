Body of missing Stone Mills woman found in local body of water: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say the body of a missing woman from Stone Mills Township, Ont., was found last week.

On March 22, 69-year-old Susan Wosik contacted a friend, and police say that when the friend went to check up on her later in the evening, she was not at her home.

The friend reported her missing, and OPP began a search for her the following day.

Over a month and a half later, on May 6, a body was discovered in a nearby body of water. On Thursday, OPP said the body was identified as Wosik.

OPP would not release any more information about the case, saying the coroner is currently investigating the cause of death.

