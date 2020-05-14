Paid parking returns to Hamilton streets, municipal lots starting May 16

Send this page to someone via email

Paid parking at city-run municipal lots and on the street will return to Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, May 16 in tandem with the province’s plan to reopen more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

The city’s emergency operations centre (EOC) said the change is being made to ensure that parking is available for businesses and employees.

Parking fees were suspended on March 25 so enforcement staff could be redeployed to support emergency response efforts across the city.

READ MORE: Hamilton approves motion to create outdoor dining areas for physical distancing

“That’s changing,” EOC director Paul Johnson said during the city’s town hall on Wednesday night. “We need to keep those parking spaces now; they’re available for employees and obviously those who are coming down to pick up some items from those retail folks.”

The city will allow a 30-minute grace period at parking meters for businesses still offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

Some parking enforcement will continue to be suspended for the time being, including time limits on residential streets, to support residents working from home.

Monthly permits from March or April that were not renewed will be honoured in municipal lots through May, but permits for June 1 will need to be renewed, according to the city.

Parking rates are still expected to rise in June as part of the city’s 2020 operating budget.

On-street parking will see an increase of 50 cents per hour while municipal lots are expected to rise to $3 per hour, or $12 a day.

The city is also expected to launch a new app that will allow people to pay for parking using their smartphone.