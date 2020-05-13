12 charged by OPP in massive meth trafficking, production investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say 12 people in the Greater Toronto Area have been charged as part of a year-long methamphetamine production and trafficking investigation.

OPP made the announcement about “significant enforcement action” in a statement released on Wednesday.

The service said the investigation, dubbed Project Crowthorne, began in April 2019 after two people were identified as supplying chemicals and “precursors used” in making methamphetamine.

READ MORE: 3 charged after OPP discover suspected meth lab in Tudor and Cashel Township

“Evidence gleaned throughout Project Crowthorne led the investigative teams to other individuals and locations suspected to be involved in the production of methamphetamine,” the statement said.

Investigators with the OPP’s clandestine laboratory investigative response team, organized crime enforcement bureau, the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive response team in conjunction with various police services, and supported by paramedics and fire services, executed 14 search warrants on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said nine properties in Toronto and properties in Vaughan, Brampton, Woodbridge and Trenton were searched.

FACT FILE: What is methamphetamine?

The statement said investigators seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 200,000 ecstasy pills, $500,000 in cash, 100 kilograms of ephedrine pills, two pill presses and an ounce of cocaine.

Officers said 12 people were arrested and released on promises to appear in court. The accused are set to appear in various courthouses in September.

The announcement comes amid a reported increase in the production, trafficking and use of methamphetamine.

“It has emerged as one of the most significant commodities within organized crime — entrenched from production to importation and distribution,” the statement said.

#ThankYou to our partners for their assistance executing 14 search warrants. They include @TPSOperations, @PeelPolice, @DRPS and their respective clandestine lab teams. @TorontoMedics and @TOFire also attended to ensure that both officers and members of the public remained safe. — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) May 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement