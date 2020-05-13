Winnipeg police seek information on downtown stabbing

Winnipeg police want to speak to anyone with information about a downtown stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Wednesday a man suffering from stab wounds got onto a Winnipeg Transit bus near Main Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:10 p.m.
The man was rushed to hospital with what police say were significant injuries. He remains hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday.
Police had earlier told Global News they were looking for two suspects in connection with the stabbing.
They said officers had been called to reports of two men assaulting another man near Martha Street and Pacific Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
Investigators could be seen taking photos inside the bus later in the day Tuesday, which was left parked behind police tape on Pacific Avenue.
Police are now asking anyone with information to call investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
