Winnipeg police seek information on downtown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police want to speak to anyone with information about a downtown stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Wednesday a man suffering from stab wounds got onto a Winnipeg Transit bus near Main Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:10 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital with what police say were significant injuries. He remains hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday.

Police had earlier told Global News they were looking for two suspects in connection with the stabbing.

Officers responded to a report of an injured male who had boarded a transit bus located at Main St & Pacific Ave. The male was conveyed to hospital with significant injuries as a result of being stabbed. The victim remains in hospital in stable condition. https://t.co/91YvdWcVXV — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

They said officers had been called to reports of two men assaulting another man near Martha Street and Pacific Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

Investigators could be seen taking photos inside the bus later in the day Tuesday, which was left parked behind police tape on Pacific Avenue.

READ MORE: Overnight stabbing in Winnipeg sends man to hospital

Police are now asking anyone with information to call investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

0:42 Winnipeg police make an arrest in the stabbing of a three-year-old boy Winnipeg police make an arrest in the stabbing of a three-year-old boy