Federal funds to expand Community Care Peterborough meal delivery to Peterborough County

Community Care Peterborough has received more than $58,000 to expand existing food delivery services for rural and isolated seniors in Peterborough County during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $58,054 in funding was announced Wednesday by the United Way Peterborough and District. It’s part of the federal government’s $9-million investment announced in late March for the United Way Canada to support vulnerable seniors at risk of of COVID-19.

The funding is through the government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Danielle Belair, executive director of Community Care Peterborough, says the funding will help expand beyond the current programs including Meals on Wheels, Transportation, and Telephone Reassurance Checks.

Community Care currently supports more than 7,200 seniors and adults with physical challenges.

“Specifically, this investment will focus on expanding our successful food voucher and delivery program initiative that we first launched in Trent Lakes earlier this spring,” she said.

“It will allow us to expand this program to the communities of Apsley, Ennismore, Havelock, Lakefield, Millbrook and Norwood so that we can meet the needs of rural seniors who are feeling the isolation effects of COVID.

“It will also help them with maintaining basic needs such as food, cleaning, and procurement of hygiene products,” she added.

Peterborough United Way CEO Jim Russell praises the rapid response of the government during this time of crisis.

“Our federal government has clearly set a priority of ensuring the most vulnerable in our community are not forgotten during this pandemic,” he said.

“We all owe a debt of gratitude to seniors and this investment will help the most vulnerable seniors maintain connection and get the practical support they need.”

Community Care Peterborough has more than 800 dedicated volunteers through a network of eight local offices in the City and County of Peterborough.

