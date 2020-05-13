Man arrested after stealing, crashing transit bus in Victoria: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria-area police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing a transit bus, then breaking into someone’s home.

The incident began shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when police say the suspect stole the bus from Victoria General Hospital.

READ MORE: Man allegedly steals TransLink bus while driver takes bathroom break

The BC Transit driver was inside the hospital on a break, and no one was on board the bus at the time, according to West Shore RCMP.

Global News has requested comment from BC Transit.

1:53 TransLink bus stolen and taken on Surrey joyride while driver takes a break TransLink bus stolen and taken on Surrey joyride while driver takes a break

The bus crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near Barker Road in View Royal, and police say someone reported a man running from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man in custody after stolen TTC bus found in Whitby

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, police got another call about a man who had broken into a home on Herbate Road, but fled when the resident approached him.

RCMP arrested the suspect nearby, and police say he is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.