Man arrested after stealing, crashing transit bus in Victoria: RCMP

Victoria-area police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing a transit bus, then breaking into someone’s home.
The incident began shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when police say the suspect stole the bus from Victoria General Hospital.
The BC Transit driver was inside the hospital on a break, and no one was on board the bus at the time, according to West Shore RCMP.
Global News has requested comment from BC Transit.
The bus crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near Barker Road in View Royal, and police say someone reported a man running from the vehicle.
A short time later, police got another call about a man who had broken into a home on Herbate Road, but fled when the resident approached him.
RCMP arrested the suspect nearby, and police say he is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
