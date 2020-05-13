Menu

Man arrested after stealing, crashing transit bus in Victoria: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 5:01 pm
Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly stole and crashed a BC Transit bus.
Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly stole and crashed a BC Transit bus. Global News

Victoria-area police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing a transit bus, then breaking into someone’s home.

The incident began shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when police say the suspect stole the bus from Victoria General Hospital.

READ MORE: Man allegedly steals TransLink bus while driver takes bathroom break

The BC Transit driver was inside the hospital on a break, and no one was on board the bus at the time, according to West Shore RCMP.

Global News has requested comment from BC Transit.

TransLink bus stolen and taken on Surrey joyride while driver takes a break
TransLink bus stolen and taken on Surrey joyride while driver takes a break

The bus crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near Barker Road in View Royal, and police say someone reported a man running from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man in custody after stolen TTC bus found in Whitby

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, police got another call about a man who had broken into a home on Herbate Road, but fled when the resident approached him.

RCMP arrested the suspect nearby, and police say he is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

RCMP BC Transit West Shore RCMP Stolen Bus stolen transit bus bc transit bus stolen victoria stolen bus
