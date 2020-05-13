Arson suspect lit himself on fire while trying to torch cars in Halton Hills, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario are looking for an arson suspect that apparently lit himself on fire while trying to torch several cars in a Halton Hills parking lot.

Investigators say the incident happened late on Monday night in front of GT Auto located at 546 Guelph Street.

Police and fire crews were called out around 10:15 p.m. to extinguish three parked cars on fire in front of the auto service shop.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and there was no damage to the business or surrounding structures, according to police.

The suspect, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black sweat pants, was later seen by detectives on a surveillance video pouring what’s believed to be gas on the cars and lighting them.

Investigators with Halton police believe the suspect in an arson case on Guelph Street in Halton Hills wore a black hoodie and black sweat pants.In the process, the man appeared to accidentally light his foot on fire and was last seen running west across the front of the business towards Louisa Street.

Detectives have also released a photo of a vehicle of interest described as a gold or silver four-door sedan. Possibly a Honda Prelude or Accord.

Anyone with information or perhaps dashcam footage from the Guelph Street and Louisa Street area on Monday night can reach out to Halton regional police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

