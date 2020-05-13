N.B. Power still following plan to decommission Milltown Dam

Send this page to someone via email

Environmental non-profits and indigenous representatives are praising N.B. Power’s plan to decommission the Milltown Dam.

The utility announced the plan to shut down Canada’s oldest hydroelectric facility in June 2019 – a multi-step process that would last into 2022.

In a release issued Tuesday, Chief Hugh Akagi of the Peskotomuhkati Territory noted the importance of the St. Croix River (known traditionally as Skutik River) on which the dam sits.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: NB Power requests rate application delay, commits to no disconnections

“The Skutik River has been at the heart of the Peskotomuhkati territory and cultural and spiritual life for at least 13,000 years,” Akagi says.

“Salmon, gaspereau, herring, porpoise, and many ground-fish species, such as pollock and cod that frequented the Skutik River and its estuary are central to Peskotomukati life and traditional diet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Communications director for the Conservative Council of New Brunswick, Joe MacNeil, says this praise comes as the river faces what could be a “banner year” for the fish run – and as rumours of N.B. Power’s hesitancy to move forward with the plan circulate.

The Milltown dam has been in operation on the St. Croix River since the 1880s. Tim Roszell/Global News

While plans for the decommissioning of the Milltown Dam have not been finalized, a proposed project schedule on the N.B. Power website has the utility filing paperwork on both sides of the Maine/New Brunswick border through the summer.

“As we understand it,” MacNeil tells Global News, “the utility has been telling the media recently that they’ve backed away from this decision.”

When reached for comment, N.B. Power says that isn’t the case.

READ MORE: Power dam on Canada border marks 60 years, good for 15 more

“These timelines were reviewed last month and take into consideration the COVID-19 situation,” says Sheila Legace, public relations and corporate communications representative for the utility.

“There is always a chance that they could be reassessed as we move along in order to reflect where we’re at,” she added.

Legace says N.B. Power will continue to hold conversations with interested parties as the project progresses.

Story continues below advertisement