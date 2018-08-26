Power dam on Canada border marks 60 years, good for 15 more

MASSENA, N.Y. – A massive hydro-power project on the St. Lawrence River is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the milestone by announcing a renewal of the partnership between the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation for 15 more years.

READ MORE: Ontario Power Generation to buy Eagle Creek Renewable Energy for $388M

The United States and Canada each operate half of the power plant’s 32 turbines. New York’s St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project in Massena produces more than 820,000 kilowatts of electricity, enough to light a city the size of Washington, DC.

Canadian officials operate the R.H. Saunders Generating Station in neighbouring Cornwall, Ontario.

The joint agreement signing ceremony took place Friday.