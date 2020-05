Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one person was rushed to hospital on Wednesday following a stabbing in the community of Huntington Hills.

According to police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Huntridge Hill Northeast just before 3 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition, police said.

Speaking with Global News, police said witnesses aren’t cooperating with investigators.

