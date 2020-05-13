Oshawa man charged following reported break-in at Ennismore trailer park

An Oshawa, Ont., man is facing charges following a reported break-in at a trailer park in Ennismore on Tuesday morning.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a reported break-in at a trailer park on Robinson Road just off the James A. Gifford Causeway in Ennismore, north of Peterborough.
Police say a property owner saw a man exiting a trailer and confronted the suspect. OPP allege the suspect fled the area. He was later found by officers in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, police say.
Joseph Robertson, 33, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Entering a premises when entry is prohibited
- Forcible entry
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Assault with intent to resist arrest
- Obstructing a peace officer
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough court on Wednesday, OPP say.
