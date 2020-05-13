Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa man charged following reported break-in at Ennismore trailer park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 9:37 am
Peterborough County OPP have charged a man after a reported break-in in Ennismore, Ont.
Peterborough County OPP have charged a man after a reported break-in in Ennismore, Ont. The Canadian Press

An Oshawa, Ont., man is facing charges following a reported break-in at a trailer park in Ennismore on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a reported break-in at a trailer park on Robinson Road just off the James A. Gifford Causeway in Ennismore, north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: 10 firearms reported stolen from home in Ennsimore — Peterborough County OPP

Police say a property owner saw a man exiting a trailer and confronted the suspect. OPP allege the suspect fled the area. He was later found by officers in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, police say.

Joseph Robertson, 33, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Entering a premises when entry is prohibited
  • Forcible entry
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Assault with intent to resist arrest
  • Obstructing a peace officer

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough court on Wednesday, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement
Premier Doug Ford criticized for visiting cottage
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOshawaBreak And EnterBreak InPeterborough County OPPSelwyn TownshipennismoreTrailer ParkEnnismore crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.