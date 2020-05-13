Oshawa man charged following reported break-in at Ennismore trailer park

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont., man is facing charges following a reported break-in at a trailer park in Ennismore on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a reported break-in at a trailer park on Robinson Road just off the James A. Gifford Causeway in Ennismore, north of Peterborough.

Police say a property owner saw a man exiting a trailer and confronted the suspect. OPP allege the suspect fled the area. He was later found by officers in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, police say.

Joseph Robertson, 33, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Entering a premises when entry is prohibited

Forcible entry

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Peterborough court on Wednesday, OPP say.

